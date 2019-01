Spanish MotoGP riders Marc Marquez (2-L) and Jorge Lorenzo (2-R) of the Repsol Honda team pose for photographers next to former world champions Australia's Michael Doohan (L) and Spain's Alex Criville (R), Repsol president Antonio Brufau (C-L), and Honda Racing Corporation president Tetsuhiro Kubata of Japan during the presentation of their team for the 2019 MotoGP World Championship season in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Spanish MotoGP riders Marc Marquez (L) and Jorge Lorenzo (R) of the Repsol Honda team pose for photographers during the presentation of their team for the 2019 MotoGP World Championship season in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/J.P.GANDUL

Honda and Repsol on Wednesday celebrated 25 years of collaboration in Madrid with Spanish riders Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo presenting their 2019 Repsol Honda team's new RC213V bikes.

Both Repsol Honda riders underwent surgical operations in December after sustaining different injuries, forcing them to spend the winter in recovery.