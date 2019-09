Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, celebrates his victory in the Aragon Grand Prix held at Motorland circuit in Alcaniz, Atragon, Spain, 22 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Cebollada

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) is only one win away from snatching his sixth MotoGP World Championship title.

The 26-year-old could take his sixth title at the Thailand Grand Prix on 6 October after he claimed his eighth victory of the season at the Aragon Moto Grand Prix.