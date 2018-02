Spanish MotoGP riders Dani Pedrosa (R) of Repsol Honda Team leader and his compatriot teammate Marc Marquez (L) during the third free practice session for the MotoGP Grand Prix of Japan at Twing Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, northern Japan, Oct. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Spanish Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa on Thursday agreed that the focus of their first training session in Thailand's Buriram International Circuit would be on testing the track.

The Hermann Tilke-designed track, which is to host three days of testing starting on Friday, is 4.6 kilometers (2.9 miles) long and is around 400 km northeast of Bangkok.