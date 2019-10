Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates on a podium after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit, Buriram province, Thailand, 06 October 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team arrived in Japan with an aim to add another victory to his résumé.

The Spanish rider sealed his sixth premier class MotoGP world title earlier this month after he grabbed his eighth win this season at the 2019 Thai Grand Prix. EFE-EPA