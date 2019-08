Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team is vying to win his first MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix in 2019.

The 26-year-old Spaniard has yet to win at the Red Bull Ring, a race that has always been won by a Ducati rider since it returned to the calendar in 2016.