Winner Marc Marquez (front) and Alex Rins (back) from Spain in action during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Vincent Jannink

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Honda) said on Tuesday that anything could happen in the upcoming German Grand Prix, meaning a victory is not guaranteed despite having five consecutive MotoGP wins at the Sachsenring.

Ahead of the July 15 race, Marquez remained cautiously optimistic even though he is currently ranked first in the MotoGP World Championship classification, fresh off his win at the Dutch Grand Prix on July 1.