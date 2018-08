Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates his third place after the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Tuesday said that he would battle for pole position, ahead of an upcoming race in Austria.

The four-time MotoGP champion finished third at the most recent race in the Czech Republic, behind Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso of Italy and Jorge Lorenzo of Spain.