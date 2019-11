French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo (L), second; World MotoGP Champion Spanish Marc Marquez (C), winner; and Australian Jack Miller, third, celebrate on podium after Comunitat Valenciana GP race, the season's last race, at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, Valencia, eastern Spain, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Nobody was able to hinder Spaniard Marc Márquez on Sunday as he stormed to victory in the Valencia Grand Prix, sealing his 12th victory of the season at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in a race that doubled up as a farewell run for his teammate and fellow countryman Jorge Lorenzo.

The Repsol Honda rider had a wobbly start but kept his patience to jump up the positions, closing in on the early leader, Frenchman Fabio Quartarato (Yamaha). EFE-EPA