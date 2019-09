Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team and French MotoGP rider, number 20, Fabio Quartararo Petronas, of the Yamaha SRT for the first place during the sunday MotoGP Race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSIO MARINI

Marc Marquez has an opportunity to technically seal the ongoing MotoGP season, claiming his sixth world championship, if he emerges victorious at the Aragon Grand Prix next weekend.

Ahead of Aragon, the 14th round out of 19, he has a 93-point advantage in the overall classification, ahead of his direct rival and second-placed, Andrea Dovizioso.