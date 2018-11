Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati team takes a bend during the first free training session of the Comunitat Valenciana Motorcycling Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, eastern Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during the first free training session of the Comunitat Valenciana Motorcycling Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, eastern Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda team takes a bend during the first free training session of the Comunitat Valenciana Motorcycling Grand Prix at Ricardo Tormo Circuit, in Cheste, eastern Spain, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) on Friday posted the fastest lap in the first free practice for the Valencia Moto Grand Prix, which was halted for a few minutes due to heavy rain.

Marquez, who secured his third title in a row and the fifth overall, dominated most of the practice session and it was in his last lap that he recorded his best effort with a time of one minute and 39.767 seconds.