French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo (L) of Petronas Yamaha SRT and Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the qualifying round of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany,, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during the qualifying rounds of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the qualifying rounds of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team reacts after the qualifying rounds of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Germany at the Sachsenring racing circuit in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany,, Germany, July 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Saturday lived up to the occasion as he earned the pole position ahead of the German MotoGP at the Sachsenring circuit.

Marquez bagged his 57th pole position, just one shy of the MotoGP pole position record held by Australia’s Mick Doohan.