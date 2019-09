Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team celebrate during the sunday MotoGP Podium of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Podium with Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team, French MotoGP rider, number 20, Fabio Quartararo, of the Yamaha SRT and French MotoGP rider, number 12, Maverick Vinales, of the Yamaha Factory Racing during the sunday MotoGP Podium of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team celebrate during the sunday MotoGP Podium of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

French MotoGP rider, number 20, Fabio Quartararo (L) , of the Yamaha SRT and Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team shake hands during the sunday MotoGP Podium of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team reacts after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Spanish MotoGP rider, number 93, Marc Marquez, of the Repsol Honda Team and French MotoGP rider, number 20, Fabio Quartararo Petronas, of the Yamaha SRT for the first place during the sunday MotoGP Race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of San Marino and Riviera di Rimini at the Misano Circuit in Misano Adriatico, Italy, 15 September 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSIO MARINI

Spaniard Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Sunday prevailed over Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha YZR M 1) in the very last lap to emerge victorious at the San Marino MotoGP for his seventh win of the season, moving a step closer toward the 2019 world title.

Marquez increased his lead atop of the general classification to 93 points, which will enable him to mathematically clinch the title in Thailand, with four races to go before the end of the championship.