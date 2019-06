Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain puts his helmet on in the garage before the MotoGP qualifying at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, Apr. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team is seeking to extend his lead in the MotoGP standings at a track that could suit him down to the ground: the Dutch TT circuit at Assen.

The Assen track, known as "The Cathedral," located in the northeastern province of Drenthe, suits the characteristics of the 26-year-old Spaniard’s motorcycle as he won the race twice in 2014 and 2018, and finished on the podium in the six races he took part in since starting his MotoGP career.