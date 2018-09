Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of the Repsol Honda Team is on his way to win the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Aragon at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (up) of the Repsol Honda Team celebrates with his team members after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Aragon at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of the Repsol Honda Team smiles on the podium after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Aragon at the MotorLand Aragon circuit in Alcaniz, northeastern Spain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA