Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during warm up before the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez (R) of Repsol Honda Team and Andrea Dovizioso (2nd-R) of Ducati Team lead the pack during the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Third placed Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing celebrates on the podium for the Motogp race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Second placed Italian Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team celebrates on podium for the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

(L-R) Second placed, Italian Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team, first placed Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team and Third placed, Australian MotoGP rider Jack Miller of Pramac Racing celebarte on podium after the Motogp race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish Moto GP rider Marc Marquez celebrates winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Czech Republic at Masaryk circuit in Brno, Czech Republic, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Spanish rider Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) on Sunday earned his sixth win of the season as he prevailed over Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) and Australia's Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici GP19) in the Czech Grand Prix held at the Brno circuit.

Marquez now equals Briton Mik Hailwood's 76 victories as the fourth most successful rider following Italy's Giacomo Agostini (122) and Valentino Rossi (115) and Spaniard Angel Nieto (90).