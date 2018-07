Second-place finisher Alex Rins, of Spain, celebrates on the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen podium at TT circuit in Assen, Netherlands, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

Winner Marc Marquez (L), of Spain, and second place Alex Rins (R), also from Spain, celebrate on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, Netherlands, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

Winner Marc Marquez (front) and Alex Rins (back), of Spain, in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, Netherlands, on July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Vincent Jannink

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain (Repsol Honda) on Sunday won the Dutch TT at the TT Circuit Assen, strengthening his grip on the overall lead in the MotoGP standings.

Starting from pole position, Marquez beat out his fellow countrymen Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Maverick Viñales (Yamaha) in a race full of overtaking among a lead group of up to eight riders.