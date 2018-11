Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team celebrates after wins the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda Team in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2018 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Nov 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) won his ninth MotoGP race of the season on Sunday by taking the Malaysian Grand Prix at the Sepang circuit.

Fellow Spaniard Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Frenchman Johann Zarco (Movistar Yamaha) finished second and third respectively.