Italian rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta (L, bottom) of Leopard Racing team leads in race Moto 3 on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Italian rider Lorenzo Dalla Porta (L) of Leopard Racing team celebrates his Moto 3 race win on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

South African rider Brad Binder (R) of Red Bull KTM Ajo team celebrates his win in the Moto 2 race on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish rider Maverick Vinales of Yamaha Factory Racing in action on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team celebrates his win in the Moto GP race on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFA-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spanish rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team in action on day three of the 2019 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix on Phillip Island in Victoria, Australia, Oct. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL DODGE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spain’s reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (Honda) claimed his 11th victory of the season and fifth in a row on Sunday when he took out the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix at Phillip Island.

Compatriot Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) led the race until Marquez passed him in the last lap on the main straight. But in seeking to overcome his rival, Vinales crashed out of the competition when exiting Lukey Heights, leaving Marquez to take the flag. EFE-EPA