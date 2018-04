Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain dons a cowboy hat after winning the MotoGP race at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paul Buck

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez of Spain hoists the trophy after winning the MotoGP race at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paul Buck

Repsol Honda Team rider Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race at the Motorcycling Grand Prix of the Americas at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, USA, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Paul Buck