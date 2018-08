Renaud Ripart (C) of Nimes in action against Marseille's goalkeeper, Steve Mandanda (R), during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Nimes Olympique and Olympique Marseille in Nimes, France, Aug. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will be sidelined for three to four weeks over a muscle injury, the French club announced on Monday.

Mandanda was forced to leave the field during the second half of his team's away Ligue 1 match against Nimes Olympique on Sunday after hurting his thigh.