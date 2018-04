UEFA presenter Pedro Pinto (L) and former French soccer player Eric Abidal (R), ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, pose together during the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti (R) and Former French soccer player Eric Abidal (L), ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, react during the handover of the Europa League trophy after the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Former French soccer player Eric Abidal, ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, shows a ticket with English soccer team 'Arsenal FC' during the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Former French soccer player Eric Abidal, ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, shows a ticket with Spanish soccer team 'Club Atletico de Madrid' during the semi-final draw of the UEFA Europa League 2017/18, at the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Apr. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Marseille is set to take on Salzburg in the semifinal of Europa League, which pits also Arsenal against Atletico Madrid, according to the draw which was held on Friday.

Former Barcelona defender Frenchman Eric Abidal, the Europa League final ambassador, conducted the draw.