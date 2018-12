Brazil's Marta, a six-time world's female soccer player of the year, becomes on Dec. 10, 2018, the first woman to leave her footprints on the walk of fame at Maracana Stadium, the temple of Brazilian soccer. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil's Marta, a six-time world's female soccer player of the year, became here this Monday the first woman to leave her footprints on the walk of fame at Maracana Stadium, the temple of Brazilian soccer.

"Coming back to Maracana, receiving this honor and remembering all I've experienced here is fantastic. It's incredible," Marta told a press conference after stamping her feet on the fresh cement and joining the ranks of icons such as Pele.