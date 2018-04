Marta (c) of Brazil in action against Colombia during the match between the national women's teams of Colombia and Brazil for the final quadrangular of the Copa America Female, at La Portada Stadium in La Serena, Chile, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandia

Monica Hickmann (L) of Brazil in action against Catalina Usme (R) of Colombia during the match between the national women's teams of Colombia and Brazil for the final quadrangular of the Copa America Female, at La Portada Stadium in La Serena, Chile, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

View of the Copa America Femenina trophy during the match between the national women's teams of Colombia and Brazil for the final quadrangular of the Copa America Female, at La Portada Stadium in La Serena, Chile, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandia

Brazil's players celebrate the first goal against Colombia during the match between the national women's teams of Colombia and Brazil for the final quadrangular of the Copa America Female, at La Portada Stadium in La Serena, Chile, Apr. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Leonardo Rubilar Chandía

Marta Vieira da Silva Sunday helped Brazil become winner of the 2018 CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina, South America's football league for women, marking the seventh title of the Brazilian women's team in the tournament.

The final stage of the tournament, which was played in the Chilean city of La Serena, ended with a surprising 4-0 victory of Chile over Argentina, qualifying the Chilean women's football team to compete in the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France for the first time in its history.