Denis Shapovalov of Canada plays Maximilian Marterer of Germany during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Germany's Maximilian Marterer, world No. 70, on Thursday continued his run at the French Open, qualifying for the third round of the clay court Grand Slam event after winning 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, 6-4 at Canada's Denis Shapovalov's expense.

Marterer needed three hours and 11 minutes to overcome Shapovalov, world No. 25.