Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts after being defeated by Petra Martic of Croatia during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Petra Martic of Croatia in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Petra Martic of Croatia during their Mutua Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIKO HUESCA

Petra Martic of Croatia on Sunday stunned Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) in the first round of the 2019 Madrid Open tennis tournament.

It took the Croatian player, WTA ranking No. 36, one hour and 55 minutes to edge her first career win over Muguruza, ranked 20, who has been experiencing an unstable playing streak.