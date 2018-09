Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action against Martin Klizan of Slovakia during their quarter final match of the St.Petersburg Open ATP tennis tournament in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Slovakian tennis player Martin Klizan advanced to the St. Petersburg Open semifinal on Friday, after defeating Canada's Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

The world No. 65 Klizan took two hours and two minutes to beat seventh seed Shapovalov in their first encounter at one of the ATP World Tour 250 series tournaments, held on indoor hard courts.