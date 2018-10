Workers clear oil from the track during a delay in action in the Moto3 practice sessions during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marco Bezzecchi of Italy for Redox PruestelGP takes a fall during the Moto3 first practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jorge Martin of Spain for Del Conca Gresini Moto3 rides during the Moto3 first practice session at the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, 26 October 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Spaniard Jorge Martin (Honda) starred in the first free practice session for the Australian Moto3 Grand Prix at the Phillip Island circuit on Friday, where he set the fastest time, while his title rival Italian Marco Bezzecchi (KTM) suffered two crashes.

While Martin had the fastest time of 1:38.841, Bezzecchi was relegated to ninth place, just over four tenths of a second behind his rival from Madrid.