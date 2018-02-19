Martin Schmidt has resigned as Wolfsburg coach in the wake of the side's 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club announced Monday.
Directors accepted the Swiss coach's resignation with some reluctance, the club said.
Wolfsburg's head coach Martin Schmidt before the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN
