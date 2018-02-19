Wolfsburg's head coach Martin Schmidt before the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Bayern Munich in Wolfsburg, Germany, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Martin Schmidt has resigned as Wolfsburg coach in the wake of the side's 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club announced Monday.

Directors accepted the Swiss coach's resignation with some reluctance, the club said.