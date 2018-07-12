Irish cyclist Daniel Martin, of UAE Emirates, won Thursday's sixth stage of the Tour de France.
The 31-year-old Martin, who was on his own during the final stretch of the 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage, clocked a time of 4:13:43.
UAE Team Emirates rider Daniel Martin, of Ireland, after winning the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
UAE Team Emirates rider Daniel Martin, of Ireland, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
The peloton is on the way during the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
The pack in action during the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
