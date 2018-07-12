UAE Team Emirates rider Daniel Martin, of Ireland, after winning the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

UAE Team Emirates rider Daniel Martin, of Ireland, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

The peloton is on the way during the 6th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 181 km between Brest and Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, France, on July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER