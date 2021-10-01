Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Friday denied reports he had been in contact with FC Barcelona to possibly replace an embattled Ronald Koeman.
Martinez denies contact with Barça but leaves door open
Belgium's national soccer head coach Roberto Martinez gives a press conference in Tubize, Belgium, 01 October 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
