Belgium's Nacer Chadli smiles during a press conference in Dedovsk, Russia, on July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Belgium winger Nacer Chadli said Sunday that Spanish coach Roberto Martinez deserved credit for the Red Devils' success at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Under Martinez, Belgium won Group G ahead of England and impressively rallied back from a 2-0 deficit against Japan to make it a 3-2 win before defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals.