Paraguayan midfielder Osvaldo Martinez said he retains a fondness for his former club, Mexico City side Club America, but will be ready to beat the defending champions on the field when he suits up for Atlas on Friday night.

"One thing is the love you have for a team and another thing is work. I'm an Atlas player and it doesn't matter to me who's coming to our home this Friday. On the field, I don't know them and forget all about them because my goal is to win," he said in an interview with EFE on Thursday.