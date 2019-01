Former Seattle Mariners slugger Edgar Martinez (left) takes part in a ceremony in Seattle, United States, on April 8, 2011, honoring Ichiro Suzuki (right) for establishing a new team hitting record. EPA-EFE/DAN LEVINE

Edgar Martinez and his many fans in the United States commonwealth of Puerto Rico and elsewhere have reason to believe the former Seattle Mariners star will be elected to Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame in his 10th and final year of eligibility.

Based on tweets by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), whose ballots had to be submitted by Dec. 31, Martinez will likely finally join baseball's exclusive club when the voting results are announced Tuesday.