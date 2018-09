Gerardo Martino (R), coaching Argentina at a match against Chile June 26, 2016, at the East Rutherford stadium in Nueva Jersey (EE.UU.). EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Argentine coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Wednesday that taking the Colombian national soccer team's helm was an "attractive" opportunity, but no one had contacted him yet about the job.

"I like the idea of being one of the options to coach the Colombian national team," Martino told Caracol Radio's "El Alargue" program, adding that his focus was on Major League Soccer (MLS) club Atlanta United even though his future with the US team was uncertain.