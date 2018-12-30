The new coach of Mexico's national soccer team, Argentine Gerardo Martino (c), leads a training session for the MLS All-Stars in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, on July 31, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

Liga MX club America's manager, Miguel Herrera, said after his team's friendly in Houston against Santos Laguna that he has "nothing" to recommend to the new coach of the Mexican national soccer team, Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino, and gives him his full support.

After concluding the Mexican soccer championship match on Saturday night in which America, the Apertura champion, and Santos, the winner of the Clausura title, tied 1-1, Herrera completely ruled out having anything to say to the new coach.