Gerardo "Tata" Martino poses for a photo on Jan. 7, 2019, during his official introduction as the new coach of the Mexican national soccer team, which he says has the players to excel in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Gerardo "Tata" Martino poses for a photo on Jan. 7, 2019, during his official introduction as the new coach of the Mexican national soccer team, which he says has the players to excel in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa (l.) helps Gerardo "Tata" Martino (r.) put on his jacket on Jan. 7, 2019, during Marino's official introduction as the new coach of the Mexican national soccer team, which he says has the players to excel in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

The Mexican national soccer team has the players to excel in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, Gerardo Martino said here Monday during his official introduction as the new coach of El Tri.

"What's fundamental here are the individual abilities and skills, and that's what our Mexican players have without a doubt. We are optimistic about the number of players who measure up to these standards," the Argentine said.