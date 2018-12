Gerardo Martino Argentine coach at a match between Argentina and Chile June 26, 2016 at the MetLife stadium East Rutherford, Nueva Jersey US. EPA- EFE FILE/David Fernández

Mexican Soccer Federation president Yon de Luisa confirmed over the weekend that Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino would be the new coach of Mexico's national soccer team in the World Cup cycle leading to Qatar 2022.

De Luisa, a former executive with Liga MX club America, said during the Mexican league's Apertura tournament final on Sunday at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium that Martino, who won the Major League Soccer (MLS) championship with Atlanta United, would coach Mexico.