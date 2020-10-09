The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Friday said they propose to make face masks and social distancing measures mandatory for athletes as part of a code of conduct to prevent Covid-19 infections.
President of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Yoshiro Mori. EFE- EPA/FILE/Rodrigo Reyes Marin
