Spanish emeritus Queen Sofia hands the Queen Sofia Award for fair play to Manchester United soccer player Juan Mata during the 2019 National Sports Awards ceremony held at the Palace of El Pardo in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/BALLESTEROS

When Manchester United and FC Barcelona start their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Red Devils’ home-pitch on Wednesday, there will be a player who already had experienced the taste of eliminating the Catalan team from European elite club competition seven years ago.

Juan Mata (Burgos, 1988) was wearing a Chelsea shirt at the time when the club eliminated the Spanish powerhouse, the step that paved the way for the London side to eventually lift the trophy.