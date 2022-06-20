Matt Fitzpatrick of England kisses the trophy after winning the 2022 US Open golf tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, USA, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/AMANDA SABGA

Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits from the bunker to the 18th green during the final round of the 2022 US Open golf tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, USA, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/AMANDA SABGA

Matt Fitzpatrick of England tess off at the ninth tee during the final round of the 2022 US Open golf tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, USA, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/AMANDA SABGA

Matt Fitzpatrick of England holds the trophy after winning the 2022 US Open golf tournament at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, USA, 19 June 2022. EPA-EFE/AMANDA SABGA

Briton Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday won the United States Open, the first major golf championship of his career.

He finished six under par, one shot ahead of Americans Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, world No. 1.