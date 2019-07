Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits a tee on the sixth hole during the final round of the 3M Open PGA tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, Jul. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Matthew Wolff of the US makes an eagle putt on the eighteenth hole to win the 3M Open PGA tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota., USA, Jul. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Matthew Wolff of the US kisses the 3M Open PGA tournament trophy after shooting a 21 under par to win at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota., USA, Jul. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Matthew Wolff of the US walks off the course after sinking an eagle putt on the eighteenth hole and winning the 3M Open PGA tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota., USA, Jul. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

American golfer Matthew Wolff won the US PGA 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota on Sunday after dropping a 26-foot eagle putt from the fringe on the 18th hole.

Wolf started his fourth round on the TPC Twin Cities course sharing the lead with Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau but his dramatic putt in front of a packed 18th gallery left them both to finish in second place.