Silver medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland, gold medal winner Mathias Mayer of Austria, bronze medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway pose during the venue ceremony of the Men's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Silver medal winner Beat Feuz of Switzerland, gold medal winner Matthias Mayer of Austria, bronze medal winner Kjetil Jansrud of Norway pose during the venue ceremony of the Men's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDRA WEY

Gold medal winner Mathias Mayer of Austria celebrates during the venue ceremony of the Men's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Mathias Mayer of Austria in action during the Men's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Mathias Mayer of Austria in action during the Men's Super-G race at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Austria's Matthias Mayer, who won gold in downhill at Sochi Games four years ago, Friday became the champion at the Pyeongchang Olympics by winning the men's super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

Mayer, 27, completed his run in 1:24.44, 0.13 ahead of Switzerland's Beat Feuz and 0.18 of Kjetil Jansrud, Norway's Olympic champion four years ago in Sochi, who won bronze.