Matthijs de Ligt of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring the 1-1 equalizer during the UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between the Netherlands and England at the D. Afonso Henriques stadium in Guimaraes, Portugal, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGO DELGADO

Matthijs de Ligt was officially presented as Juventus’ new signing at the club’s Turin stadium on Friday.

The defender, who was linked to other European sides, said he chose to join the Italian club because the Serie A champion was keen to sign him.