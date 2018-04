Filipino senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao (L) and Argentine WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (R) pose for photos during a press conference in Manila, Philippines, on April 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Argentine welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse on Wednesday said he was looking to beat Manny Pacquiao with a knockout punch when the two face each other this summer, while the Filipino legend stressed that he remained fit enough to grab the title.

The two boxing champions spoke at a media appearance in Manila, their first face-to-face meeting since it was announced two weeks ago that they are to fight on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.