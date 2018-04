Dallas Mavericks player Dirk Nowitzki of Germany speaks to the media during media day for the team at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, 25 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki gestures as he leaves the court during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 06 December 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/CJ GUNTHER

Dallas Mavericks center Dirk Nowitzki of Germany (R) guards Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez (L) in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, USA, 28 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL BUCK

Veteran German power forward Dirk Nowitzki, of the Dallas Mavericks, underwent a successful left ankle operation Thursday and will miss the rest of the regular season, to begin rehabilitation as soon as possible, his team announced.

The team's doctors recommended that Nowitzki go through the operation to correct the slight ankle discomfort and be ready for the next season, the 21st of his NBA career, should he decide to stay in the competition.