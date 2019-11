Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP celebrate after winnning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Winner Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales Ruiz of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team (C-back) celebrates as second-place winner Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team (L) and third-place winner Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team (R) stand on podium during the awards ceremony of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP in action during the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Winner Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales Ruiz of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team (C) celebrates as second-place winner Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team (L) and third-place winner Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team (R) stand on podium during the awards ceremony of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Malaysia 2019 in Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Maverick Viñales (Yamaha YZR M 1) secured his second victory of the season at the Malaysian Grand Prix of MotoGP.

The competition was held at the Sepang circuit, where Marc Márquez (Repsol Honda RC 213 V) achieved his goal of finishing all the races of the season on the podium, despite having been 11th in training.