Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari attends an autograph session at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi, Russia, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP in the pit lane during first practice session at the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in the pit lane during first practice session at the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during first practice session at the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at the Sochi Autodrom circuit, in Sochi, Russia, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands (Red Bull) was the fastest driver in Friday’s second and final free practice session ahead of the Russian Grand Prix.

Completing a lap in 1:33.162 made him the quickest of the day in Sochi and the Dutchman thus threw his hat in the ring to end up on the podium following the race on Sunday.