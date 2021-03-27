Sports Desk, Mar 27 (efe-epa). Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will kick-off the 2021 Formula One season in pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the qualifying session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Lars Baron / POOL
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/Lars Baron/Getty pool
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas in action during the qualifying session of the 2021 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 27 March 2021. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ
