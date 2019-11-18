Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen with Red Bull in action during the Brazilian Grand Prix, at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 November 2019. EFE-EPA/ Sebastiao Moreira

Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen, with the Red Bull team, on Sunday won the Brazilian Grand Prix, the next-to-last contest in the world F1 season, coming in ahead of France's Pierre Gasly, with Toro Rosso, and Spain's Carlos Sainz, who made it into third place after Britain's six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, with Mercedes, who had originally come in third, received a five-second penalty for a collision.

Sainz, driving for McLaren, had originally come in fourth after starting the race in last position in the 20-car contest.