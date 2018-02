Argentina's Carlos Berlocq hits a shot during a second-round match against France's Richard Gasquet at the Estoril Open in Cascais, Portugal, on May 3, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Antonio Cotrim

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer defeated Portugal's Gastão Elias 5-7, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-5) to advance to the round of 16 of the Brazil Open in Sao Paulo.

Up next for Mayer is countryman Carlos Berlocq, who beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the last match of the night on Monday.